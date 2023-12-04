Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

