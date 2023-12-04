Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,329 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,794,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.