Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $76.36. 1,339,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

