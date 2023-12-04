Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $80,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.03. 1,872,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

