Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

