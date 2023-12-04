Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 185,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 86,014 shares.The stock last traded at $75.02 and had previously closed at $75.35.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2531 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
