Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 185,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 86,014 shares.The stock last traded at $75.02 and had previously closed at $75.35.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2531 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.