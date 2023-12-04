Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $901,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.31. 2,332,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,927. The company has a market cap of $320.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average is $217.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.