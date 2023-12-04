Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $227.14. 2,297,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

