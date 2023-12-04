Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 614,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $59,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.76. 1,018,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

