Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 135,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.86. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 476,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 274,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

