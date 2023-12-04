Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $178.00 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.