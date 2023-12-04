Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.44. 141,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,564. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.92 and a 200-day moving average of $232.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.