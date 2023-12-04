Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $20.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

