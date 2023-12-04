Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSVS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.83) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.94) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
In related news, insider Patrick André acquired 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £24,209.92 ($30,579.66). 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
