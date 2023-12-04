Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $29.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NYSE VSCO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.21. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 53.90% and a net margin of 1.65%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after buying an additional 1,376,294 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $18,645,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

