Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $28.53 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. CWM LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

