Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 1,905,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,142,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 53.90% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 99.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.