Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Acquires $25,526.06 in Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Rothera purchased 52,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $25,526.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VIRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 623,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.47.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRX. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
