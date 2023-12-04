Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Acquires $25,526.06 in Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Rothera purchased 52,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $25,526.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 623,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 74.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71,683 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,487,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 156,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRX. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viracta Therapeutics

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.