Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.67

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 702060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
