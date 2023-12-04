Vitruvian Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Xometry makes up about 0.3% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xometry by 72.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Xometry Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 242,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,991. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,917.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,374 shares of company stock worth $517,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.