Vitruvian Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Vitruvian Partners LLP lessened its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,459 shares during the period. Global-e Online makes up about 52.5% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned about 3.87% of Global-e Online worth $257,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 210,107 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 12.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 522,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 763,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,068. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

