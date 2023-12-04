Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Raised by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,093 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.69% of Vontier worth $34,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. 72,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

