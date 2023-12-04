WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Bought by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP lifted its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. WalkMe comprises about 7.8% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $29,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 300.5% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 171,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 128,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter.

WalkMe Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

WalkMe Profile

(Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

