Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 435,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Down 0.5 %

AZEK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. 621,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

