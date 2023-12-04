Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,700,000 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,867,000. Cenovus Energy comprises about 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cenovus Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,272,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 167,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 33,358 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after buying an additional 5,350,172 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 325,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. 2,947,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

