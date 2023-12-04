Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $12.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,221.04. 68,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,982.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,992.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,243.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,167.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

