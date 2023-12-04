Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1,307.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,077 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Churchill Downs worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,275,000 after acquiring an additional 552,376 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.66. 150,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 8.07%.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.