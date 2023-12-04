Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $107.15 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 821,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 337,099 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 2.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $107,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 174,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,917. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

