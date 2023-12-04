Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.26. 428,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

