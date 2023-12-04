Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $26.79 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $26,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLM traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $465.26. The stock had a trading volume of 73,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $472.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

