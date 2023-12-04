Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $68.47 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.3% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $68,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,829 shares of company stock worth $914,671. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $535.07. 154,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,503. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $542.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

