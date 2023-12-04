Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $9.47 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,169 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.45. The company had a trading volume of 453,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average is $208.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.