Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,043,405 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for approximately 0.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.29% of EQT worth $42,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.