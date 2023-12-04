Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 88,028 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88,028 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,430,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,231,000 after acquiring an additional 196,127 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.0% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. 161,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

