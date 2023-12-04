Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 633,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.55. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

