Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Reduced by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 4.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 247,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,707. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

