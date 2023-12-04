Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.49.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. 7,811,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,180,389. The company has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

