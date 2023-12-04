Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to “Overweight”

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $166.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $201.39 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

