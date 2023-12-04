Westchester Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $16.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $451.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,835,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.91.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

