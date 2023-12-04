Westchester Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 1.4 %

BA traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,781. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $174.62 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.71.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

