Westchester Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77. The firm has a market cap of $384.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

