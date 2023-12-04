Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

Intel Stock Down 4.1 %

INTC traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.96. 16,229,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,752,723. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

