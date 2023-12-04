Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $8.88 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 677,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,013. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

