Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
IGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,848. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
