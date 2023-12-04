Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Boosted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $299,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 951,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

