William John Miller Sells 30,000 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 13.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

