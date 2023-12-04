Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $199.18

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $199.18 and last traded at $199.02, with a volume of 70334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

