WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BSX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.03. 1,228,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,681. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.