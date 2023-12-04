WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 49,020 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,395 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,020 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

