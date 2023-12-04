WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $160.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.